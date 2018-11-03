Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Reportedly Taking Place at UFC 234 in Australia

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 3, 2018
Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is expected to make his return to action against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234 in Australia on Feb. 9.

News of the fight booking comes from UFC president Dana White, who confirmed the news to ESPN on Friday.

White didn’t have an exact date in mind but the bout is reportedly targeted for the UFC’s return to Australia in Feb. 2019.

The timing works out with Whittaker recovering from injuries suffered in his last fight against Yoel Romero in June. Following that bout, Whittaker coached on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against Gastelum with plans to return to action early next year.

Whittaker has won nine fights in a row including back-to-back title bouts against Romero in 2017 and 2018. Now he’ll look for a second straight defense of his middleweight championship when he faces Gastelum.

Gastelum has won his last two fights in a row against Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and former champion Michael Bisping to earn his first shot at UFC gold.

If everything moves forward as scheduled, Whittaker will have a chance to defend his title at home while Gastelum will look to play spoiler by facing the middleweight champion on his home turf in Australia.

               

