Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Official for UFC 234 in Australia

November 13, 2018
The middleweight title will go up for grabs when champion Robert Whittaker takes on Kelvin Gastelum on Feb. 9 from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

UFC officials announced the official date and location on Monday.

Whittaker and Gastelum have been on a collision course for months after being selected to coach against each other on the latest season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ that’s currently airing on FS1.

While the original plan was to have the title fight in late November or early December, Whittaker was still recovering from a hand injury suffered in his most recent title defense against Yoel Romero and he was unable to compete on either of those dates.

Now that he’s on the road to recovery, Whittaker will be ready to fight by February while also getting the opportunity to defend his title close to home in Australia.

As for Gastelum, the former welterweight turned middleweight title contender has won his past two fights in a row including a knockout over former champion Michael Bisping as well as a decision victory against Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza.

Gastelum will get his first shot at UFC gold when he faces Whittaker in February from Australia as the main event at UFC 235.

               

