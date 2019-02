Robert Whittaker Takes You Through His Journey to UFC Champion

(Courtesy of UFC)

Robert Whittaker became the first UFC champion from Australia in 2017. Take a look back through his journey to UFC gold. Whittaker puts his title on the line in the UFC 234 main even on Feb. 9 against Kelvin Gastelum.

