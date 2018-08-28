Robert Whittaker Wants Severe Penalties for Fighters Who Miss Weight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Robert Whitaker recently went deep on the topic of missing weight, especially as his last title fight was against Yoel Romero, who missed the mark on the scale at UFC 225 in June.

Whitaker gave his thoughts on fighters dropping extreme weight only to then miss the mark and still get title shots. He chimed in on whether or not there should be more weight classes and if the UFC should go back to a single afternoon weigh-in.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Won’t Fight Kamaru Usman If Darren Till Misses Weight at UFC 228

One thing he was certain of, fighters who miss weight should face more severe penalties than they do currently.