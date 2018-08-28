Robert Whittaker Not At Full Strength, but Has UFC Return on the Horizon

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 28, 2018
Robert Whittaker is slated to put his UFC middleweight championship on the line against Kelvin Gastelum following their coaching stint on Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter. The only problem is, they don’t know when that will be.

Whittaker broke his right hand in his most recent title defense against Yoel Romero in June. He had to have surgery to repair the damage. What many people don’t know is that he suffered another injury to his left hand that has complicated his recovery.

Now, with his coaching opposite Gastelum on TUF set to hit the airwaves this week, Whittaker provided us with an update on his condition and has started to form a timeline for his return.

               

