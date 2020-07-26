Robert Whittaker: ‘It was a tough fight, Darren Till is still a winner’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

Hear from former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker after defeating Darren Till in the UFC on ESPN 14 main event on Saturday at ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

It was Whittaker’s first fight since losing the belt to current champion Israel Adesanya in October. “The Reaper” felt a lot of pressure heading into the bout and was relieved to walk away with a unanimous decision win. The win didn’t come without some adversity, however. Till dropped Whittaker with an elbow in the opening round, but Whittaker displayed his champion mentality and came back to win.

