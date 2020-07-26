HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRobert Whittaker defeats Darren Till in technical war at UFC on ESPN 14

UFC Fight Island Whittaker vs Till live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till Live Results

Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in faceoff

featuredUFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in face-offs

Robert Whittaker UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in results & video: 15-bout fight card set for final Fight Island event

Robert Whittaker: ‘It was a tough fight, Darren Till is still a winner’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

July 26, 2020
NoNo Comments

Hear from former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker after defeating Darren Till in the UFC on ESPN 14 main event on Saturday at ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

It was Whittaker’s first fight since losing the belt to current champion Israel Adesanya in October.  “The Reaper” felt a lot of pressure heading into the bout and was relieved to walk away with a unanimous decision win.  The win didn’t come without some adversity, however.  Till dropped Whittaker with an elbow in the opening round, but Whittaker displayed his champion mentality and came back to win. 

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

RELATED > Darren Till: ‘Robert Whittaker hit me and I ate them for breakfast’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA