Robert Whittaker: ‘I Think I’m Going to Be Too Much for Kelvin Gastelum’

&lt;span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Courtesy of UFC)

After a series of successful title defenses, UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker prepares for what he believes will be his toughest fight to date when he meets Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum this Saturday.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya Winner Gets Next Title Shot

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.