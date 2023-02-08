Robert Whittaker feels like he’s ‘in limbo’

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker says that he feels like he’s in limbo right now but is ‘staying warm’ to be ready to accept on offer.

“I wanted to know four months ago [when I’m fighting]. I feel like I’m in limbo. It just is what it is,” Whittaker told Submission Radio.

Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has called Whittaker out for a middleweight bout and it’s something that interests ‘The Reaper.’

“Oh yeah, cool. Let’s do it. Whatever. Yeah, I don’t know. Like, if it’s a fight that gets presented to me, then it is what it is. Yeah, I think it’d be a good fight. I think he’d be a hard fight. I think he’s a phenomenal fighter. I think he has a lot of strengths,” said Whittaker.

“I think I have a lot of strengths. I think I’m a hard fighter for him just the same. And I’m quite good with my hands, can stuff a lot of takedowns. I’m hard to hold down. I’m squirmy, you see. Yeah, it’ll be an interesting fight. That’ll be a showstopper for sure. I’m sure it’ll get a lot of people interested and excited.”

Another fight that makes a lot of sense for Whittaker would be the winner of the Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya rematch set for UFC 287 in April.

“It’s hard, because the rematch with Izzy and Periera, it ties me up. I’m in a tricky position where I’ve beaten a lot of guys in the top ten and I’m kind of just waiting. I wanna fight Pereira or Adesanya. That’s kind of who I’m lurking for, lurking around the edges for. But, I wouldn’t like to wait a whole year to get my shot at him. So, I dunno. Tricky position,” he said.

““How long am I gonna wait? You know? My last fight was in September. Now that the fact that I’m not fighting in February, it’s like, they have a fight, I could be waiting until what, June? September? Like, nah, that’s too long. I’ll take a fight in the meanwhile. Stay warm,” continued Whittaker.

Dana White says Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is ‘top 5 biggest fights of all time in UFC history’