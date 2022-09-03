Robert Whittaker dominated Marvin Vettori for another decision win at UFC Paris

The co-main event of the evening was a middleweight clash between former champion Robert Whittaker and fan-favorite Italian powerhouse, Marvin Vettori. Both men were looking toward making a case for the title shot.

Whittaker (ranked No. 1) was coming off a loss to the reigning champion Israel Adesanya and knew he probably needed a massive, flashy win to be given another chance at the title. Vettori was coming off a decision win against Paulo Costa and with Vettori ranked at No. 2 could be considered for a future opponent for Adesanya if he proves himself at UFC Paris.

The first round was extremely close, both fights had big moments but neither stood out as a clear winner. Round two went much the same way but it seems the former champion might have gotten the better of Vettori based strictly on leg kicks.

The fight went into the third round and again, it was close, but with visible injury to Vettori and a big takedown by Whittaker, it seems fairly obvious who would get the nod.

Fans were split on social media about who would come out the victor, but the judges saw it unanimously for Whittaker across the board (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

“I know I go to a lot of decisions, but I hit pretty hard. Credit to him,” Whittaker said in the cage after his victory.

