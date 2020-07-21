HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robert Whittaker doesn’t trust Darren Till as far as he can throw him | UFC on ESPN 14 Media Day

July 21, 2020
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take the first step in a return toward the title when he faces Darren Till on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 14 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Whittaker lost the belt to Israel Adesanya last October. Although Till has only fought one other time at middleweight, he defeated top contender Kelvin Gastelum in that debut. He now sits at No. 5 in the rankings, so it would be a solid victory for Whittaker.

Hear everything Robert Whittaker had to say at his UFC on ESPN 14 pre-fight Media Day scrum.

