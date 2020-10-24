HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

Khabib kneels and cries after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

featuredUFC 254 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Justin Gaethje to sleep, retires in a ball of emotion

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje live results

featuredUFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 weigh-in

featuredUFC 254 weigh-in results: Khabib and Gaethje make championship weight; two fighters miss the mark

Robert Whittaker decisions Jared Cannonier in UFC 254 co-main event

October 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

The top two contenders in the middleweight division met in the UFC 254 co-main event on Saturday at Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former champion and No. 1 ranked Robert Whittaker and No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier were originally slated to face off at UFC 248 in March, but Whittaker withdrew from the bout due to personal reasons. The bout was rescheduled for Saturday and proved worth the wait.

Cannonier entered the fight riding a three-fight winning streak and was unbeaten in the 185-pound division. For Whittaker, he rebounded in his previous outing with a dominating win over Darren Till.

Whittaker established his jab early as he bounced on the outside. Cannonier targeted Whittaker’s legs, knocking him down with a leg kick early in the opening frame.

Whittaker outworked Cannonier and dictated the pace of the fight. As the bout wore on, Whittaker’s jab began to land more often and the wear was showing on Cannonier’s face.

The biggest moment in the bout came in the final round. Whittaker threws a combination and ended it with a kick that staggered Cannonier. Whittaker went on the attack, knocking Cannonier down. He followed Cannonier to the canvas and advanced to the mount position. Cannonier rolled, giving up his back before scrambling back to his feet.

Once they were back standing, Cannonier stunned Whittaker with a right hand. Whittaker quickly clinched and rode out the final seconds of the fight. After 15 minutes of fighting, all the judges scored the bout for Whittaker by unanimous decision. All three scorecards read 29-28.

TRENDING > UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

“I’m very happy that it’s all over. Obviously, we got the result that we wanted,” Whittaker said following the win. “He’s tough.  He’s resilient.  I thought I had him gone.  He stayed in.  Then he got back up and started putting it on me.  It was a good fight.  He’s a tough guy.”

With the win, Whittaker solidified his place as the top contender in the division and next in line to face champion Israel Adesanya in his next bout. The two previously fought at UFC 243 on Oct. 6 with Adesanya winning by knockout.

Whittaker wasn’t thinking about a rematch against Adesanya on Saturday. He was focused on getting home to his family.

“I’m going straight home and putting up my Christmas tree.  I promised the kids,” he said.  “That’s what’s happening.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA