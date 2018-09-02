Robert Whitaker Almost Quit Fighting Because of Extreme Weight Cutting

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Robert Whittaker began his UFC career as the welterweight winner on The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes series. He continued on for a time as a welterweight, but the weight cut was so bad that he nearly quit.

Now, Whittaker is the UFC middleweight champion.

TRENDING > Diego Sanchez Fires Off Heated Response to Donald Cerrone’s Jackson-Wink Accusations

In a recent media luncheon with MMAWeekly.com and other members of the media, Whittaker recounted just how bad cutting weight was for him at welterweight and how it nearly forced him to quit fighting altogether.