HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt UFC 227 Media Day Faceoff

featuredUFC 227 Fighter Face-Offs: Main Eventers Go Face to Face

featuredColby Covington Meets with President Donald Trump to Present UFC Title to Him

TJ Dillashaw

featuredT.J. Dillashaw Promises to ‘Ruin’ Cody Garbrandt’s Career At UFC 227

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Accepted Fight Against T.J. Dillashaw But UFC Had Other Plans

Robert Watley Expects ‘Chess Match’ Against Will Brooks at PFL 5

August 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

While some fighters have failed to find consistency with their careers, lightweight Robert Watley has been able to be fairly busy over the past couple years with a few different promotions.

Most recently Watley went from the LFA to the Professional Fighters League. It’s a move that couldn’t have been happier to make and came at the right time in his career.

“As a fighter, I am a product and an asset to myself, my family and community,” Watley told MMAWeekly.com. “I had to keep my eyes and my heart and soul open to as many different opportunities out there.

“(The PFL) allows me to control my own fate. I like the idea that everyone is on even footing monetarily. Everyone has to fight for their spot in the company, and there’s a direct correlation between what you do in the cage and what you bring home.”

While Watley might not be as well-known as other fighters in the PFL, he is optimistic the company’s format will allow him to progress equally and not worry about the politics that can plague other promotions.

“For each and every one of us we are coming from such different backgrounds and situations, but I think each and every one of us feels an element of wanting to prove ourselves to this company and worthy of this opportunity,” said Watley.

“With that being said, I realize at the end of the day this is about going in there and getting your hand raised and earning enough points to get into the playoff system. I’m trying to show that I’m excited and am glad for this opportunity to do something I am passionate about and provide for my family.”

This Thursday in Long Island, New York, Watley (11-1) will look to pick up his second PFL win when he takes on Will Brooks (19-4) in a main card 155-pound bout.

TRENDING > UFC 227 Loses Bethe Correia vs. Irena Aldana Bout

“When I first started fighting as an amateur, I remember seeing Will and thinking to myself how I would really love to test myself against guys of his caliber and skill and what he brings into the cage,” Watley said.

“As long as I stay calm and cognizant of what’s going on within the cage, and I’m patient, it’s going to be a chess game. You have to think several moves ahead and lay traps and capitalize on the other person’s mistake. I think it’s going to be a thinking man’s fight. I have to be wise and be patient in the cage to obtain victory.”

For Watley, the regimented format of the PFL not only helps his preparations, but will allow him to better provide for his family and make a more fulfilled career out of fighting.

“It definitely helps to know when the money is coming in,” said Watley. “Before I was scrambling for fights because I wasn’t making as much and I was trying to provide for my family.

“I love the format and having to fight every two months. It allows me to never slip out of the fight mindset and preparation mode. This is my career and I always need to be ready, so I love it.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA