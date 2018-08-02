Robert Watley Expects ‘Chess Match’ Against Will Brooks at PFL 5

While some fighters have failed to find consistency with their careers, lightweight Robert Watley has been able to be fairly busy over the past couple years with a few different promotions.

Most recently Watley went from the LFA to the Professional Fighters League. It’s a move that couldn’t have been happier to make and came at the right time in his career.

“As a fighter, I am a product and an asset to myself, my family and community,” Watley told MMAWeekly.com. “I had to keep my eyes and my heart and soul open to as many different opportunities out there.

“(The PFL) allows me to control my own fate. I like the idea that everyone is on even footing monetarily. Everyone has to fight for their spot in the company, and there’s a direct correlation between what you do in the cage and what you bring home.”

While Watley might not be as well-known as other fighters in the PFL, he is optimistic the company’s format will allow him to progress equally and not worry about the politics that can plague other promotions.

“For each and every one of us we are coming from such different backgrounds and situations, but I think each and every one of us feels an element of wanting to prove ourselves to this company and worthy of this opportunity,” said Watley.

“With that being said, I realize at the end of the day this is about going in there and getting your hand raised and earning enough points to get into the playoff system. I’m trying to show that I’m excited and am glad for this opportunity to do something I am passionate about and provide for my family.”

This Thursday in Long Island, New York, Watley (11-1) will look to pick up his second PFL win when he takes on Will Brooks (19-4) in a main card 155-pound bout.

“When I first started fighting as an amateur, I remember seeing Will and thinking to myself how I would really love to test myself against guys of his caliber and skill and what he brings into the cage,” Watley said.

“As long as I stay calm and cognizant of what’s going on within the cage, and I’m patient, it’s going to be a chess game. You have to think several moves ahead and lay traps and capitalize on the other person’s mistake. I think it’s going to be a thinking man’s fight. I have to be wise and be patient in the cage to obtain victory.”

For Watley, the regimented format of the PFL not only helps his preparations, but will allow him to better provide for his family and make a more fulfilled career out of fighting.

“It definitely helps to know when the money is coming in,” said Watley. “Before I was scrambling for fights because I wasn’t making as much and I was trying to provide for my family.

“I love the format and having to fight every two months. It allows me to never slip out of the fight mindset and preparation mode. This is my career and I always need to be ready, so I love it.”