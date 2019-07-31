HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Robbie Lawler break Rory MacDonald in a bloody rematch (UFC on ESPN 5 free fight)

July 31, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler fought current Bellator champion Rory MacDonald twice while the Canadian was competing under the UFC banner. He defeated him on both occasions.

While Lawler earned a narrow split-decision victory over MacDonald in their first fight, when they rematched at UFC 189, the bout was finished in a much more decisive fashion. 

Lawler and MacDonald fought a bloody stand-up war that worked its way into the fifth round of their UFC 189 championship co-main event. While both men got in their shots throughout, it was Lawler that won the war, dropping and stopping MacDonald in the final frame.

Watch the full Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2 bout from UFC 189 ahead of Lawler’s UFC on ESPN 5 main event bout opposite Colby Covington, which takes place Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 3, for full UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler live results from Newark, New Jersey. Former champions Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler square off in the main event, looking to earn a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

