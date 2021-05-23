Rob Font thinks he may have broken Cody Garbrandt’s jaw | UFC Vegas 27

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 23, 2021
Rob Font solidified his place at the table fo bantamweight title talks on Saturday when he soundly defeated former champion Cody Garbrandt in the UFC Vegas 27 main event. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Font revealed that he thought he might have broken Garbrandt’s jaw during the fight.

Hear everything Font had to say following his win at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

