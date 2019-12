Rob Font talks about UFC DC Fight of the Night victory over Ricky Simon

Rob Font and Ricky Simon went all three rounds to open the UFC on ESPN 7 main card on Saturday in Washington, DC. When all was said and done, Font walked away with the victory, but each of them scored a $50,000 bonus check.

After the bout, Font talked about the win over Simon and their Fight of the Night.

