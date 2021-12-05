Rob Font reacts to UFC Vegas 44 loss to Jose Aldo | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Dana White and Joe Rogan with a lightning slash down the middle

December 5, 2021
No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font had his four-fight winning streak snapped on Saturday, losing to Jose Aldo in the UFC Vegas 44 main event.

Aldo, the former two-time featherweight champion, has put together a three-fight winning streak after a getting off to a turbulent start when first moving to the lower weight class.

Immediately following the unanimous decision loss to Aldo at the UFC Apex, Font reacted to the defeat.

“He caught me with some clean shots that I didn’t see. It was hard to see that third and fourth shot with my eye all swollen up. That guy’s a legend. It’s tough,” Font said moments after the loss to the former two-time featherweight titleholder.

Font had his moments in the bout. He took the fight to Aldo, but lost in a battle of volume versus precision.

“I feel that I could beat him, but it just wasn’t my night,” Font said. “I’ll be back. I know for a fact this will make me better. I went five rounds with one of the legends in this sport, and I’m going to get better off of this fight for sure.”

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

