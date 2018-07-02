HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rob Font: ‘Raphael Assuncao is Definitely Getting Knocked Out’ at UFC 226

July 2, 2018
No Comments

For his first bout of 2018 things couldn’t have gone much better for bantamweight Rob Font.

At UFC 220 in January, Font was not only able to perform in front of a hometown crowd, but was able to pick up a second round TKO of Thomas Almeida and rebound off a loss to close out 2017.

“I love fighting in The Garden (in Boston),” Font told MMAWeekly.com. “It brings a whole different energy. It can definitely get to you having everyone there, but I feed off of that. It worked out for me. I love fighting in Boston, and if the come back to Boston I’m definitely fighting again on that card for sure.

“Everything went smooth (in the fight). I couldn’t get (Almeida) out in the first round, but I got him out in the second. The only thing that could have gone better is if I would have won a bonus, but everything else went smooth.”

For Font, getting back on the winning track after suffering a loss to Pedro Munhoz at UFC Fight Night 119 in October of last year wasn’t so much a case of overhauling things, but making little adjustments to ensure he didn’t make the same mistake he did in defeat.

“We just stayed the course,” said Font. “We didn’t change anything. The only thing (we changed) is when we’re shooting double-legs with our head on the outside anymore. We made that adjustment, and that’s about the only thing we changed.”

Font (15-3) will look to pick up his second win in a row when he faces Raphael Assuncao (26-5) in a 135-pound preliminary bout at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

“He’s been around for a while and I remember watching this guy fight on TV,” Font said of Assuncao. “With that being said, I’m not holding him to a higher standard, he’s still a man and he’s definitely getting knocked out in this fight.

“I’m a more skilled fighter. I think once I lock in and get in my zone and I start throwing, I’m really hard to deal with.”

Should Font defeat a veteran like Assuncao and pick up his sixth win in the UFC, he would like to see himself be in the conversation towards fighting for a title, if not in the championship match itself in the coming year.

“I’m not looking past this guy or looking too far in the future, but everybody believes that (Assuncao) should be fighting for a title right now, so if I beat a guy that should be fighting for a title, I want that title shot,” said Font.

“Everything goes smooth, I want that title shot; if not, I want that number one contender shot.”

               

