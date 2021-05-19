Rob Font: ‘Cody Garbrandt is catching me at the wrong time’

No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font looks to pick up a win over another former champion on Saturday when he faces Cody Garbrandt in the UFC Vegas 27 main event.

Font will enter the Octagon against Garbrandt riding a three-fight winning streak and a win could potentially land him in a title fight. While Font expects a tough fight with Garbrandt, he also feels that “No Love” is catching him at a bad time.

Cody Garbrandt discusses overcoming COVID-19: ‘It was intense’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)