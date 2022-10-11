RIZIN interested in Floyd Mayweather vs. Nate Diaz superfight

According to Drake Riggs, who spoke to RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the Japanese MMA promotion is interested in promoting a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz.

“Nick and Nate, they both have a great personality, their fighting style is very exciting, and we’ve known them since the PRIDE days,” Sakakibara, told Riggs on the Broadened Horizon show. “We had Nick fight in PRIDE before and we’ve known them from way back. So, if we were to do something with Floyd again, we always have to talk about an opponent.

“We do think we’re at a point where we can’t just only focus on the Japanese market anymore,” he continued. “We have to target the international audience. So, with that said, Floyd’s opponent doesn’t have to be a Japanese fighter anymore. It’s just one possibility thinking about the future. Not only Floyd’s opponent, but Nate Diaz as an individual has a great amount of character, fight style, and a great following internationally. So, as an individual, he would definitely be somebody we’d be interested to be talking to.”

Mayweather has already been working with the promotion after he accepted a fight with superstar, Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather is recently fought another RIZIN star, Mikuru Asakura who he finished in just under two rounds.

Diaz finished his contract with the UFC but has yet to retire from competition officially yet.

