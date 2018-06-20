Rizin FF Adds Multiple Fights to 2018 Calendar

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 20, 2018
There are currently four Rizin FF events booked between now and the end of the year, with three of them set for the Saitama Super Arena. Several fights have been announced over the course of the last few days with two fight cards nearly complete.

Rizin FF 11 is set for the Saitama Super Arena on July 29 and will be headlined by a bantamweight rematch between Kyoji Horiguchi and Hiromasa Ogikubo. The card also features three female fights with Rena Kubota and Rin Nakai both in action.

Horiguchi (24-2) has emerged as the face of Rizin FF. The UFC veteran is riding a nine-fight winning streak that has seen him defeat the likes of Ian McCall, Shintaro Ishiwatari, Hideo Tokoro, and Yuki Motoya.

Kubota (6-1) faces Kanna Asakura (12-2) in a rematch of last December’s atomweight grand prix final, which the latter won with a first-round rear-naked choke. Nakai (20-2-1) is one of three UFC veterans on the card and she faces Shizuka Sugiyama (16-5-1) in a flyweight fight.

Takanori Gomi UFC 125However, Takanori Gomi is presumably looking for a new opponent. A match-up between him and Andy Souwer was announced on the Rizin FF website, but the latter subsequently signed an exclusive deal with ONE Championship.

Rizin FF 12 takes place at the Aichi Gymnasium in Nagoya on August 12. The main event was announced this week and pits Japanese lightweight Yusuke Yachi (20-6) against Brazilian Bruno Carvalho (10-5).

There are also two all-Japanese featherweight fights on the card with Hatsu Hioki (29-11-2) facing Mikura Asukara (6-1-0-1) and Reina Miura (9-1) taking on Kaitlin Young (7-9-1). Meanwhile, welterweight Kiichi Kunimoto (19-7-2) faces off against compatriot Ryuichiro Sumimura (13-6).

               

