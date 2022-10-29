Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement.

YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.

Four ring card girls took the stage with signs. When revealed they read, ‘We Stand With The Women of Iran.” After the signs were shown, the announcer said, “A valuable message from Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.”

