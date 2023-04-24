Watch Ricky Simon best Merab Dvalishvili 👊 UFC Fight Video

Ricky Simon heads UFC Vegas 72 this weekend opposite Song Yadong. He’s come a long way since he made his promotional debut by submitting Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee in 2018.

Simon has steadily climbed the bantamweight ladder since defeating Dvalishvili five years ago. He stumbled briefly in back-to-back losses to Urijah Faber and Rob Font, but is currently in the midst of a five-fight winning streak that has etched his name in the top 10 of the division.

In Yadong, he faces a fighter that is a couple steps ahead of him and their respective runs to the title. He’s also facing a fighter that might be feeling a bit of desperation, as Yadong is coming off of a loss to Cory Sandhagen in his most recent bout.

An impressive victory over Yadong could easily catapult Simon ahead of his foe, but more importantly, entrench him in the upper echelon of the bantamweight contenders.

Before Simon squares off with Yadong in their UFC Vegas 72 headliner, take a look back at the start to his tenure in the Octagon, where he defeated Merab Dvalishvili, who currently No. 1 ranking in the UFC bantamweight division.

UFC Vegas 72: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Saturday, April 29, 2023

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Joshua Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

UFC Vegas 72 Preliminary Card