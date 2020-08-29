Ricky Simon pulled from UFC Vegas 9 after cornerman tests positive for COVID-19

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 29, 2020
Ricky Simon had been looking forward to his second UFC start since the fight promotion restarted sports in the U.S. following the coronavirus forced shutdown. He’s going to have to wait a bit longer for that to happen.

Simon on Friday revealed that he has been pulled from his UFC Vegas 9 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 34) bout opposite Brian Kelleher.

I just got the call that they are pulling me from the card due to one of my cornermen testing positive for Covid. I put in so much work for this fight and I was really looking forward to putting on a show for you guys. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement, THIS SUCKS!! I hope I can get rebooked ASAP.” – Ricky Simon

He made no suggestion that he had tested positive for COVID-19, so it is likely that Simon was removed from the fight card out of an abundance of caution.

The last time Simon stepped in the Octagon was on May 13 in Jacksonville, Fla., when he defeated Ray Borg via split decision.

It was unclear at the time of publication if UFC officials would try to keep Kelleher on the fight card or if they would simply reschedule the bout for a future event.

