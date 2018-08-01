HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Accepted Fight Against T.J. Dillashaw But UFC Had Other Plans

Conor McGregor weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor Says He’s ‘Very Close’ to Finalizing His Return to the UFC

featuredCody Garbrandt: T.J. Dillashaw Made Every Excuse Possible Not to Take the Rematch with Me

Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Dismisses Colby Covington, Zeroes in on Darren Till

Ricky Simon Doesn’t Believe Benito Lopez Can Compete with Him at UFC 227

August 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

When it comes to 2018, bantamweight Ricky Simon couldn’t have scripted things any better.

After picking up his fifth straight win by defending his LFA 135-pound title in March, Simon was called up to the UFC one month later and managed to score a technical submission victory over Merab Dvalishvili at Fight Night 128.

“I can’t complain too much,” Simon told MMAWeekly.com. “I defended my LFA world title with a quick knockout and had a quick turnaround for my UFC debut. I am super pumped for where I’m at right now. It’s been a great 2018.”

While having just under a month between his LFA and UFC bouts created some strain on Simon, he nonetheless is ecstatic about where he finds himself at this point in his career.

“I had trained eight weeks for a five-round fight, so my body was beat, but (getting more advance notice) doesn’t always happen that way, and I wasn’t going to say no to an opportunity,” said Simon. “I can’t complain where I’m at right now.

“(My first UFC experience) was surreal. I was soaking it all in fight week and trying to stay loose and calm. After the fight everything was blowing up. I even like turned off my phone for a few days and kind of hid for a little bit. But I love what I do. I love this lifestyle.”

Simon (13-1) makes his return to the UFC to face Benito Lopez (9-0) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Doesn’t Care About Daniel Cormier, Just Wants Back ‘What’s Rightfully Mine’

“We were supposed to fight a few times on the regional scene, but for one reason or another it never happened,” Simon said of Lopez. “There’s no better time than now. We’re both up and coming prospects, and we’re fighting for the UFC.

“I feel I match-up great with him. I feel I can compete with him anywhere, but I don’t feel the same for him. I don’t feel like he can compete with me anywhere. I feel like he has one shot in the first round, but if he doesn’t get it done, I don’t think he can keep up the pace with me for three rounds.”

Though he’s fighting in one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, Simon is going to do what he can to ensure he gets brought back quickly and has one more bout this year.

“I’m definitely going to make my case for it,” said Simon. “If everything goes according to plan, I’m going to have a spectacular finish on August 4, and then I’m going to call out my next opponent and hopefully get another fight in before the end of the year.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA