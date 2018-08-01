Ricky Simon Doesn’t Believe Benito Lopez Can Compete with Him at UFC 227

When it comes to 2018, bantamweight Ricky Simon couldn’t have scripted things any better.

After picking up his fifth straight win by defending his LFA 135-pound title in March, Simon was called up to the UFC one month later and managed to score a technical submission victory over Merab Dvalishvili at Fight Night 128.

“I can’t complain too much,” Simon told MMAWeekly.com. “I defended my LFA world title with a quick knockout and had a quick turnaround for my UFC debut. I am super pumped for where I’m at right now. It’s been a great 2018.”

While having just under a month between his LFA and UFC bouts created some strain on Simon, he nonetheless is ecstatic about where he finds himself at this point in his career.

“I had trained eight weeks for a five-round fight, so my body was beat, but (getting more advance notice) doesn’t always happen that way, and I wasn’t going to say no to an opportunity,” said Simon. “I can’t complain where I’m at right now.

“(My first UFC experience) was surreal. I was soaking it all in fight week and trying to stay loose and calm. After the fight everything was blowing up. I even like turned off my phone for a few days and kind of hid for a little bit. But I love what I do. I love this lifestyle.”

Simon (13-1) makes his return to the UFC to face Benito Lopez (9-0) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“We were supposed to fight a few times on the regional scene, but for one reason or another it never happened,” Simon said of Lopez. “There’s no better time than now. We’re both up and coming prospects, and we’re fighting for the UFC.

“I feel I match-up great with him. I feel I can compete with him anywhere, but I don’t feel the same for him. I don’t feel like he can compete with me anywhere. I feel like he has one shot in the first round, but if he doesn’t get it done, I don’t think he can keep up the pace with me for three rounds.”

Though he’s fighting in one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, Simon is going to do what he can to ensure he gets brought back quickly and has one more bout this year.

“I’m definitely going to make my case for it,” said Simon. “If everything goes according to plan, I’m going to have a spectacular finish on August 4, and then I’m going to call out my next opponent and hopefully get another fight in before the end of the year.”