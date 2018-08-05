Ricky Simon Bests Montel Jackson (UFC 227 Highlights)

Check out highlights from Ricky Simon’s unanimous decision victory over Montel Jackson at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Following an incredible pace of shows over the summer, the UFC slows it down in August with the next two weeks on the sidelines. The fight promotion next lands in Lincoln, Neb., for UFC Fight Night 135 on Aug. 25, when Justin Gaethje and James Vick take the headlining roll in a lightweight battle that promises fireworks.

RELATED: