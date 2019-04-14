Rich Franklin joins the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2019

From math teacher to middleweight champion, Rich Franklin can now call himself a UFC Hall of Famer as he joins the class of 2019 that will be inducted on July 5 in Las Vegas.

A native of Cincinnati, OH where he previously worked as a school teacher, Franklin first fought in the UFC back in 2003 when he made quite a splash in his debut with a TKO win over Evan Tanner.

Franklin would eventually rematch Tanner two years later where he would become the UFC middleweight champion.

He defended the title on two different occasions including a memorable knockout against Nate Quarry that still plays in highlight reels to this day.

After his reign as champion ended, Franklin took on all comers while competing at both 185 pounds and 205 pounds.

He earned wins over the likes of Yushin Okami, Chuck Liddell and Wanderlei Silva on two separate occasions.

Franklin decided to retire from the sport in 2015 before taking on an executive role with ONE Championship in Singapore.

Now Franklin will return to his old stomping grounds in Las Vegas where he joins the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2019 with the induction ceremony taking place during International Fight Week.