Ricardo Ramos Plans to Submit Said Nurmagomedov, Targets Aljamain Sterling or Sean O’Malley Next

UFC bantamweight prospect Ricardo Ramos has big plans for 2019.

The 23-year old Brazilian has kicked off his career inside the Octagon with three straight wins including his highlight reel spinning back elbow finish against Aiemann Zahabi in 2017.

Unfortunately, Ramos only got the chance to compete once in 2018 and while he got the job done against Kyung Ho Kang last August, he still wasn’t satisfied with his performance. That’s part of the reason why he hopes to get 2019 started with a big win this weekend against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Fight Night from Fortaleza, Brazil.

“It was not my best so I know I can make better,” Ramos told MMAWeekly. “I had some things to improve after that fight and that’s what I was doing after that fight. I made some improvements in my diet, in my training and how I lose weight. That’s why I’m changing my camp to help make the weight.”

Ramos also decided to train exclusively in his native Brazil for this fight after previously working out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

While he does plan to return to the team founded by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, he felt like this was the best move while competing in Brazil.

“I was at Team Alpha Male and my last training camp was there,” Ramos explained. “I will be back in Team Alpha Male but because this fight is in Brazil, I decided to train in Brazil. The altitude and everything and it’s summer so I decided to stay here instead.”

On Saturday night, Ramos draws a former flyweight in Nurmagomedov, who is making the move up to 135 pounds after picking up a win over Justin Scoggins in his Octagon debut.

Nurmagomedov has an impressive 11-1 record overall but Ramos sees a lot of flaws in his game and he’s not afraid to call his shot when it comes to how this fight will end.

“He always turns his back to his opponents. I think I can beat him with a rear naked choke because he gives his back a lot of times in the fights,” Ramos revealed.

“For this time, I’m 100-percent confident I will submit this guy. I’ve been working for that.”

As much as Ramos doesn’t want to look past Nurmagomedov on Saturday night, he also knows he wants to stay much busier in 2019 and that’s why he’s already calling his shot for what comes next.

Ramos says in a perfect world he’d fight five times this year but he knows that’s probably unrealistic with the UFC’s schedule and massive roster.

That’s why Ramos wants to make every fight count this year and he already has designs on who he hopes to face next after he finishes Nurmagomedov.

“I thought about Aljamain Sterling,” Ramos stated. “All of the top guys are good for me but I think he would be a good one. I’d like to fight Sean O’Malley, too. He’s not in the rankings but he’d be a good fight to promote and he’s a good fighter, too. I’d like to fight him.”