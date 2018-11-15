Ricardo Lamas Will Be All Business When He Fights ‘Friend’ Darren Elkins

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
The Ultimate Fighting Championship this week is making its first trip to Argentina, landing in the capital city of Buenos Aires.
UFC Fight Night 140 features a featherweight fight between two former contenders that are trying to get back to the top of the division. Ricardo Lamas on Thursday said that he considers Darren Elkins a friend, but when that Octagon door slams shut, it’s all about business.
Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Buenos Aires main event pits Top 10 welterweights Neil Magny and Argentinian Santiago Ponzinibbio against one another.