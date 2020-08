Ricardo Lamas emotionally recounts family struggle under Cuban dictatorship | UFC Vegas 8 Post-Fight

Hear everything featherweight Ricardo Lamas had to say after his victory at UFC Vegas 8 as he contemplates retirement. The 38-year old emotionally tells the story of how his father fought against former Cuban Prime Minister and President Fidel Castro.

