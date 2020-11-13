Rewatch Valentina Shevchenko maul Katlyn Chookagian ahead of UFC 255

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 12, 2020
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her title for the third time earlier this year when she faced Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247.

Shevchenko next faces Jennifer Maia for her fourth title defense at UFC 255 on Saturday, November 21.

Ahead of UFC 255, watch Shevchenko maul Chookagian.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

