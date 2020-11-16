HOT OFF THE WIRE

Rewatch Petr Yan’s head-kick KO of Urijah Faber ahead of UFC 256

November 15, 2020
UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is expected to put his belt on the line opposite Aljamain Sterling at UFC 256 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.

Before Yan defends against Sterling, take a look back at his Performance of the Night, head-kick knockout of UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

