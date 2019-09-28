Report: Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington signed for UFC 245

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 27, 2019
A third title bout has been added to the UFC 245 fight card on Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After extended negotiations, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are set to meet. ESPN first reported the news on Friday.

Usman (15-1) won the welterweight title at UFC 235 in March defeating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision. The 32-year old Nigerian-American is riding a 14 fight winning streak. The bout will be “The Nigerian Nighmare’s” first title defense.

Covington (15-1) is riding a seven-fight winning streak and is coming off a unanimous decision win over former titleholder Robbie Lawler in August.

The two were expected to meet at UFC 244 on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden, but the two couldn’t come to an agreement.  Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal were booked to headline the event. 

UFC 245 also features a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight title on the line against Germaine de Randamie on the fight card.

