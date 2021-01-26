Report: Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori to headline UFC Fight Night 189

A middleweight bout between No. 4 ranked middleweight Darren Till and No. 5 ranked Marvin Vettori will reportedly headline UFC Fight Night 189 on April 10. ESPN first reported the development on Tuesday.

The bout agreements have not been signed, but the two have verbally agreed to the bout, according to ESPN sources.

Till (18-3-1) is coming off a decision loss to former champion Robert Whittaker. “The Gorilla” moved up to the 185-pound weight class in November 2019 and has gone 1-1 in the division. He was scheduled to face Jack Hermansson in December, but withdrew from the match due to injury. He was replaced by Vettori who defeated Hermansson.

Vettori (16-4-1) is riding a four-fight winning streak. “The Italian Dream” last tasted defeat in April 2018, losing to current champion Israel Adesanya by split decision. Vettori gave the champion his toughest test to date.

Adesanya (20-0) is scheduled to challenge for the light heavyweight crown against champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6.