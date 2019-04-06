Report: Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar targeted for UFC 241

According to a report by AGFight, the long rumored fight between UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is being targeted for UFC 241 on Aug. 17, though no location has been revealed for the event.

The UFC has yet to make any official statement on the bout or confirm the event.

A fight between Cormier and Lesnar has been targeted from the moment that Cormier took the heavyweight strap from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July of 2018. Cormier has since went on to defend the belt against Derrick Lewis, but hasn’t fought since that bout in November.

He had been targeting retirement in March, but UFC president Dana White has said publicly that he believes that in talking with Cormier, he has opted to fight again, particularly wanting the bout with Lesnar.

Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion, who is currently under contract with WWE and UFC. He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since UFC 200, where he initially defeated Mark Hunt, but had the victory stripped away because he tested positive for banned substances.

TRENDING > Believe it or not, Cris Cyborg is rooting for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

Lesnar is currently the WWE Universal Champion and will defend his title at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Though a loss at WrestleMania would tip the hand toward him returning to the UFC in August as is being reported, he doesn’t necessarily need to lose in order to do so. Lesnar has the clout with both organizations to be able to compete for both without having to give up one or the other.