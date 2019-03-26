Report: Conor McGregor under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation in Ireland after an unnamed women levied allegations of sexual assault against the former two division UFC champion this past December.

The New York Times reported the news on Tuesday citing four people familiar with the investigation.

The 30-year old has not been charged with a crime although according to the New York Times’ sources, he was detained in January, questioned by authorities and later released pending further investigation. Formal charges do not necessarily follow an arrest and the allegations have not been proven.

The woman making the allegation said the incident occurred at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. McGregor frequents the hotel, according to an unnamed person in the New York Times report, renting the penthouse room. His last visit was said to be in December 2018.

Early Tuesday morning, McGregor unexpectedly announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I have decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition, “the Irishman wrote on Twitter. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

Karen J. Kessler, a publicist working with McGregor, released a statement on Tuesday addressing the rumors and dispelled the notion that the fighter’s retirement had anything to do with these allegations.

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,” Kessler said in a statement initially reported by ESPN.

“The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false.”

According to the report citing a person familiar with the investigation, police retrieved evidence from the hotel room and have also secured closed-circuit camera footage.

According to the New York Times, an internal memo from the broadcaster RTE leaked publicly after McGregor’s arrest. The document was stamped “not for publication/broadcast” in capital letters. It was printed on Jan. 18 and explained that McGregor appeared at the police station at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Laws in Ireland restrict news media from identifying individuals charged with sexual assault unless they are convicted. Publications could face libel and breach of privacy lawsuits. Publication after a charge is filed could lead to contempt of court indictment.

McGregor last fought in October 2018 losing to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission. On March 11, McGregor was arrested in Miami, Fla. and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief after allegedly taking a fan’s phone and stomping on it.

He recently completed five days of community service and anger management classes in New York for attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters during UFC 223 media day.