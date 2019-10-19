HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor following Floyd Mayweather sparring

featuredReport: Conor McGregor facing second sexual assault investigation

Dominick Reyes

featuredDominick Reyes makes quick work of Chris Weidman in UFC on ESPN 6 main event

UFC on ESPN 6 Reyes vs Weidman live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 6 Live Results: Reyes vs. Weidman

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredUFC on ESPN 6 weigh-in results: Weidman vs. Reyes set, but two fighters miss weight

Report: Conor McGregor facing second sexual assault investigation

October 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

The New York Times is reporting that Conor McGregor is under investigation because of sexual assault allegations for the second time in less than a year.

According to the report, “The most recent allegation relates to a complaint that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in a vehicle parked outside a Dublin pub last week, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of Irish laws surrounding investigations”

McGregor has not been charged in this or the previous case alleging sexual assault in Dublin last December.

As is common practice in Ireland, McGregor was arrested and questioned for the December allegation, but released without any formal complaint filed, as of yet. He has not been arrested or questioned about the recent allegation, according to the Times report.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist for McGregor told the Times in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

TRENDING > Dana White rips into Colby Covington: ‘He’s a big mouth (expletive) idiot”

McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018. He has frequently been attached to fights, but none have come to fruition.

He recently tried to set up a fight with Frankie Edgar, but UFC president Dana White shot down the idea. He claimed that the bout made no sense for Edgar, who is nearing the end of his career and could potentially make a title run at bantamweight.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA