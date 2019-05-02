Renato Moicano vs. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung headlines UFC in South Carolina

The first ever UFC Fight Night card from South Carolina just landed a featherweight main event as former title contender ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung takes on Renato Moicano in a five round battle in Greenville on June 22.

UFC officials announced the news on Thursday.

Both Moicano and Jung will be looking to bounce back from recent losses when the clash in June.

Moicano is coming off a knockout loss to former featherweight king Jose Aldo in his last fight after rattling off back-to-back victories prior to that setback.

Moicano has gone 5-2 overall in the UFC with his only losses coming to Aldo and former title contender Brian Ortega in a ‘Fight of the Night’ effort back in 2017.

As for ‘The Korean Zombie’, he will also attempt to get back in the win column after he suffered a shocking last second knockout in the final round of his fight against Yair Rodriguez this past November.

Jung has long been considered an elite fighter at 145 pounds but after taking time off to serve mandatory military duty in South Korea along with a serious knee injury, he’s been hampered by time off more than anything else.

Now he will look to cement his place in the rankings by facing Moicano in the main event for the UFC Fight Night card headed to South Carolina in June.