Renato Moicano vs. Mirsad Bektic On Tap for UFC 231 in Toronto

October 22, 2018
A featherweight bout is in the works for UFC 231 as Renato Moicano is expected to face Mirsad Bektic on Dec. 8 in Toronto.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Monday with verbal agreements in place from the fighters following an initial report from Combate.

The UFC has made no official announcement regarding the fight but it’s expected that this will serve as the backup for the main event where featherweight champion Max Holloway will face Brian Ortega. If either fighter in the main event is unable to compete then either Moicano or Bektic would be pulled into that contest.

Moicano is coming off two wins in a row including a first round submission over Cub Swanson in his most recent performance. The Brazilian has gone 5-1 in the UFC with his only loss coming in a third round submission to Ortega in a ‘Fight of the Night’ outing last July.

As for Bektic, he’s long been considered one of the top prospects in the featherweight division while putting together an impressive 6-1 record overall. Bektic has rattled off two wins in a row including a split decision victory over former title contender Ricardo Lamas from June.

Now Bektic is expected to face Moicano in December as part of the UFC 231 card featuring the featherweight title fight in the main event.

               

