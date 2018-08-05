Renato Moicano Makes Quick Work of Cub Swanson at UFC 227

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 4, 2018
A new threat to the featherweight title has arrived after Renato Moicano needed less than five minutes to put away Cub Swanson at UFC 227.

Moicano already had an impressive resume going into Saturday night but he excelled on a big stage as part of the pay-per-view main card in Los Angeles.

As soon as the action got started, Moicano was definitely the aggressor as he was going after Swanson with everything he could throw at him from his arsenal.

While exchanging strikes on the feet, Moicano stung Swanson with a perfectly time jab that dropped the veteran featherweight contender to the mat.

Moicano quickly followed up looking for the finish as he opened up with a barrage of strikes on the ground before Swanson was able to regain his composure.

Unfortunately, Swanson’s defense was quickly dismantled as Moicano advanced his position into the mount before taking the back during a quick scramble on the mat.

A second later, Moicano had his forearm locked under Swanson’s chin and the former WEC contender had no choice but to tap out from the rear naked choke.

The end came at 4:15 into the opening round.

Moicano is now 5-1 in the UFC with his only loss coming to top ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega via a third round guillotine choke submission before earning ‘Fight of the Night’ honors for the back and forth battle.

Following his win, Moicano quickly turned his attention towards the only man to defeat him in the UFC with hopes of facing him for a second time — with an interim title on the line while featherweight champion Max Holloway is still out of action.

“I want to fight with Ortega here in L.A,” Moicano shouted to the Staples Center audience. “Give me the belt, please!”

It’s impossible to know if Moicano will get his wish but he definitely took a shot as he looked to build on a high profile win at UFC 227.

               

