Remains of Walt Harris’s stepdaughter believed to have been found in Alabama

It appears that the search for UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’s missing stepdaughter may have come to a tragic end.

The district attorney in Lee, Ala., on Monday revealed that human remains had been found in a wooded area in Macon County, Alabama, and that they had good reason to believe the remains were those of Aniah Blanchard, Harris’s stepdaughter.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2 and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Hughes said, according to the Associated Press.

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn, Ala. A witness said that he saw a man force Blanchard forced into a car and drive away.

The car was later found with what was described as an amount of blood that indicated a life-threatening injury.

Police have since arrested two men believed to have been involved in the kidnapping of Blanchard. Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was identified as the man forcing Blanchard into a car at the convenience store. Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, was also arrested for allegedly aiding Yazeed in disposing of evidence and providing transport.

Auburn Police said Monday that investigators “obtained information regarding the possible location of a body.” They searched the area and discovered the remains just a few feet into a wooded area.

“A complete investigation is under way by (the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) and Auburn Police to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location,” Auburn police said in a statement.

“The examination will explore if the remains are those of Aniah Blanchard.”