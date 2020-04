Relive welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s Octagon debut

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made his Octagon debut when he won the The Ultimate Fighter season 21 finale back in 2015. Eleven consecutive wins later Usman captured UFC gold. Usman is undefeated inside the Octagon and the lone loss on his record was his second career fight in 2013.

(Courtesy of UFC)