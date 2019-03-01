Relive Tyron Woodley winning the UFC welterweight title

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look back to UFC 201 when Tyron Woodley captured welterweight gold by defeating Robbie Lawler in Atlanta. Woodley puts his title on the line against Kamaru Usman in the UFC 235 co-main event.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.