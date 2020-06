Relive the TUF 15 Fight of the Season between Al Iaquinta and Myles Jury

In the preliminary round of the 15th season of The Ultimate Fighter, Al Iaquinta and Myles Jury earned the Fight of the Season award. Iaquinta advanced to the finals of the season, but was defeated by Michael Chiesa at the finale.

(Video courtesy of UFC)