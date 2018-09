Relive The Triumphant Moments of Invicta FC 31 – All Angles Highlights

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

In this All-Angles highlights, relive the triumphant moments from Invicta FC 31: Jandiroba vs Morandin from the September 1st event in Kansas City, Missouri. Strawweight champion Virna Jandiroba defended her title in the fight card’s main event by submitting challenger Janaisa Morandin in the second round.

