Relive the top UFC trilogies in the history of the venerable fight promotion

August 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

We count down the top UFC trilogies that occurred all underneath the UFC banner. Quite a few UFC Hall of Famers and legends of the sport make an appearance on the list.

Which trilogies do you think should be added to the list?

The next big trilogy bout takes place Saturday, Aug. 15, at UFC 252, where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against former dual-division titleholder Daniel Cormier.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

