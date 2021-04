Relive the top UFC finishes of former champ Rose Namajunas

The former strawweight champion looks to recapture her belt at UFC 261 in her co-main event matchup with Zhang Weili. Check out a collection of knockouts and submissions from Rose Namajunas UFC career, including the memorable knockout that won her the championship against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in 2017.

Look back at the rise of strawweight champion Zhang Weili

(Courtesy of UFC)