Relive the First TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt Showdown (UFC 227 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Relive the full first match-up between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt when they first met with the bantamweight title on the line at UFC 217.

The rematch goes down at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles, where Garbrandt is hoping to take the title back from his former teammate turned bitter rival.

TRENDING > Dana White: Colby Covington Will Face the Winner of Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.