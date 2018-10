Relive Rose Namajunas Capturing UFC Gold from Joanna Jedrzejczyk

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rose Namajunas looks back on the night she captured the UFC women’s strawweight title against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217. After handing Jedrzejczyk her first career loss, Namajunas went on to defeat her a second time at UFC 223.

TRENDING > UFC Owner ‘Really Concerned’ About Saudi Arabia’s Potential Involvement in Missing Journalist