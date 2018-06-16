Relive Ronda Rousey’s Last UFC Win: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July, we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer’s knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.

Rousey wasn’t the first woman to forge a path in mixed martial arts, in fact, there were many pioneering women that came before her. But Rousey was the one that had a charisma never before seen in MMA that convinced the biggest fight promotion in the world, the UFC, to open the cage door to women for the first time.

Brought over from Strikeforce, where she held the bantamweight title for that promotion, Rousey was immediately inaugurated as the first female UFC champion, winning her first six bouts in the Octagon before losing her last two.

Rousey’s overall record stands at 12-2 with 9 of her wins coming by way of armbar, while the other three were knockouts.